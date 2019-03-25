What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

April is just around the corner! In the library world, April is full of great library and reading holidays. National D.E.A.R. Day takes place on April 12. D.E.A.R. stands for “Drop Everything and Read”, and is the birthday of beloved author Beverly Cleary, who brought characters like Ramona and Beezus Quimby, Henry Huggins, and Ralph S. Mouse, of motorcycle riding fame. This day is meant to encourage families to make reading a priority in their daily lives.

The same week, April 7-13, is National Library Week. Celebrated since 1958, this is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians, and to promote library use and support. This year’s theme, “Libraries = Strong Communities,” is particularly poignant. Undoubtedly, public libraries are an essential resource and place of service for individuals of all ages and walks of life. And certainly, libraries are fundamental and enriching to their communities in a variety of ways.

As we prepare for National Library week and other April activities, I firmly believe that for us, a slightly different take on the theme is needed. I much prefer “Strong Communities = Great Libraries.” Without community involvement, our library would not thrive as it does. Libraries are not only depositories; they are living, breathing organisms, full of life and potential. We love history, but we love technology, too! And, without community participation, the rich experience of last year’s surveys and subsequent Strategic Plan for Carnegie Public Library’s upcoming years would have not come to fruition. Thanks to you, we have a strong understanding of our role in the community and plans for our path into the future.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Wednesday, March 27 at 3 p.m., Jeffersonville’s “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Thursday, March 28 at 4 p.m., children ages 4 -18 are invited to a “Peeps Challenge!” Join us for a STEM activity using Peeps marshmallow candy!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.