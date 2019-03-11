What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at the library! On Tuesday, March 12 at 4 p.m., children ages 8-12 are invited to “Luck of the Irish” at our Washington Court House location. Try your hand at St. Patrick’s Day games and enjoy “green” themed snacks! Then, on Thursday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 4-18 are invited to make a lucky charm at the Jeffersonville Branch Library!

Books, movies, music and more on Irish life and lore are available at the library and online through the Ohio Digital Library (ODL.) Special collections in the ODL currently feature “Kiss Me, I’m Irish,” among others. Just weeks into 2019 the ODL has surpassed one million items circulated! If you are not utilizing your smart phone for reading or listening to free library books, you are missing out! Ask library staff to tell you more about Libby, the newest reading app from OverDrive, and the SEO Library App, designed to help you manage, explore, and request physical items through the library consortium: The library at your fingertips!

Adults: Our “Curious Minds” group will meet on Tuesday, March 19 at 9 a.m. at the OSU Extension Office on State Route 22. Pat Brinkman, OSU Extension’s Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, will help us all “spark joy” with a downsizing discussion. Please call the library to register.

Make your AARP Tax Aide appointment today! Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2018 tax return, a photo i.d. and social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited.

Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms are available, in limited quantity, at the library. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules, and instructions. In recent years, the federal and state governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library. Both federal and state governments report that more than 90 percent of tax returns are now filed online! We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Once forms have arrived, library patrons and community members can stop by to pick up forms or use our public internet computers to print forms and schedules, at a minimal cost. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15 minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Wednesday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m., children of all ages are invited to “Make & Take Flower Art!” Completed artwork will be submitted to the Southern State Community College Art Show on Wednesday, April 17 on the Fayette Campus.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.