What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up, we are going green for Saint Patrick’s Day! On Tuesday, March 12 at 4 p.m., children ages 8-12 are invited to “Luck of the Irish!” Try your hand at St. Patrick’s Day games and enjoy “green” themed snacks! Then, on Thursday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 4-18 are invited to make a lucky charm at the Jeffersonville Branch Library!

Adults: Our “Curious Minds” group will meet on Tuesday, March 19 at 9 a.m. at the OSU Extension Office on State Route 22. Pat Brinkman will help us all “spark joy” with a downsizing discussion led by Pat Brinkman, OSU Extension’s Family and Consumer Sciences Educator. Please call the library to register.

Make your AARP Tax Aide appointment today! Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2018 tax return, a photo i.d. and social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited.

Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms are available, in limited quantity, at the library. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules and instructions. In recent years, the federal and state governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library. Both federal and state governments report that more than 90 percent of tax returns are now filed online! We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Once forms have arrived, library patrons and community members can stop by to pick up forms or use our public internet computers to print forms and schedules, at a minimal cost. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15 minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Starting March 4 and running through April 15, children in grades 1-6 are invited to sign-up for Carnegie Library’s “Lego Club!” Participants will build and code Lego Mindstorm EV3 Robotic Elephant.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Thursday, March 7, children aged 4-6 are invited to “P.J’s, Pizza, and Pop-Up Books!” Arrive in your pajamas and we will read pop-up books and enjoy pizza at this special storytime.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.