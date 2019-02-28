Welsh couple celebrates 64th anniversary

Billie and Martha McAllister Welsh will be celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary today, March 1. They were married March 1, 1955. Billie is retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Martha is a retired realtor. They have two children, Randy Welsh and Tami Dawson, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

