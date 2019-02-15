What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18 in honor of Presidents’ Day. Both locations will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

Are you looking for that next great read? Hoping to find a new film to add to your repertoire? Carnegie Public Library is pleased to announce a new online advisory service: “Dear Carol” featuring personalized book or movie recommendations for you! Simply fill out the form, and await your tailored recommendations from one of our skilled staff members! Local educators, we have new services for you as well! Check out our new “Teacher Request Form.” You can now request materials online and by subject, author or title. Our expert staff will prepare an order for you. Scroll to the bottom of our webpage at www.cplwcho.org for the “Dear Carol” and “Teacher Request Form” links.

Make your AARP Tax Aide appointment today! Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2018 tax return, a photo i.d. and social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited.

Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms are available, in limited quantity, at the library. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules, and instructions. In recent years, the federal and state governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library. Both federal and state governments report that more than 90 percent of tax returns are now filed online! We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Once forms have arrived, library patrons and community members can stop by to pick up forms or use our public internet computers to print forms and schedules, at a minimal cost. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15 minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

Teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) aged 8-18. On Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m., join Jeffersonville’s “Knifty Knitters” group for fun, fellowship, and knitting and crocheting for a good cause! Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome! Then, on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. join Robin Beekman of Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts for a workshop on floral design. This is intended for students and adults ages 12 and up.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.