What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library is pleased to announce a new group for local early birds! “Curious Minds” is open to all ever-curious adult patrons. This group will meet in new places, tour spots in Fayette County, and hold informal discussion on a variety of topics including books, movies and more! The first meeting takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. in the library meeting room. Attendees should bring a thirst for knowledge and their own coffee. Please enter through the East Street doors for a planning session.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! On Friday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m., kids ages 6-12 are invited to “Nacho Friday!” Say “olé” while testing out the hottest jalapenos with Anne while making her favorite nachos!

Teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) ages 8-18. On Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Thursday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m., children of all ages are invited to “Winnie the Pooh Party!” Play themed games including “Pin the Tail on Eeyore!”

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.