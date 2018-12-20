What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Both locations will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. The following week, both locations will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Both locations will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The Ohio Digital Library is currently promoting ebooks relevant to workforce development. Included in this virtual collection is “Trending Topics for Today’s Professionals” and features titles such as Above the Line by Urban Meyer, Emotional Intelligence 2.0 by Travis Bradberry, Thrive by Ariana Huffington, and Rise and Grind by Daymond John.

Looking for something cozier? Check out the “Dashing Through the Snow,” “Winter Reads for Kids & Teens,” or follow the link in the ebook catalog to utilize “NPR’s Book Concierge,” which features a guide to the best reads of 2018! The Ohio Digital Library is made up of free ebooks, digital audiobooks, and magazines available for checkout with just your library card! Make digital reading a breeze with “Libby”, Overdrive’s newest app. As always, the Ohio Digital Library is open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week!

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Thursday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m., children in grades 3 and up are invited to an afternoon of gaming! Choose one of our great board games to play!

Teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) ages 8-18. On Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.