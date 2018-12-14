What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Check it out! Carnegie Library will join other local agencies and organizations in celebrating the “Twelve Days of Christmas” at our local Kroger store! On Monday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. stop by and make a shimmering “Five Golden Rings” craft, then on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 4 – 6 p.m. make an “Eight Maids A-Milking” craft as well! These are among other scheduled events at Kroger on Clinton Avenue in the coming weeks. Stop by and see your favorite library staff!

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Thursday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. children in grades 3 and up are invited to our hilarious auction: “Trash or Treasure?!” We supply the moolah and you bid on mystery bags filled with either trash or treasure! Thursday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. children in grades 3 and up are invited to an afternoon of gaming! Choose one of our great board games to play!

Teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) ages 8-18. On Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., join Jeffersonville’s “Knifty Knitters” group for fun, fellowship and knitting and crocheting for a good cause! Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Coming up, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Both locations will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. The following week, both locations will closed at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Both locations will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.