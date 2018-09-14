What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

We are excited to offer our Harry Potter themed escape room to adults this fall at Carnegie Public Library! Registration is first open to residents of Fayette County, so our near and dear HP fans and Fayette County friends have first chance. It is because of their patronage that we host programs just like this!

Group registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the circulation desk in the Adult Department Monday, Sept. 17 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 22. Individuals and pairs may register, with the understanding that they may be partnered with other participants. For maximum fun, group size should not exceed five individuals. Simply recite to us your favorite line from any Harry Potter book or film, and complete a registration form. A $5 supply fee is collected at the time of registration. There is limited availability and time slots will be filled on a first-come, first served basis.

Dates and times are as follows: Thursday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. And Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. Each “escape” will last no more than 40 minutes. This event will be open to the general public after Sept. 22 if time slots are still available. We hope that you join us! Teen fans, don’t feel left out. We are offering “Hogwart’s Escape Room 2.0!” Registration begins Sept. 10 for this October event. Call or stop by for more details!

Adults: We are excited to offer “Drop In and Chill Out” coloring for adults Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. On your lunch break or between errands, stop in, enjoy the ambiance, and color your cares away. Supplies will be provided.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday, at 11:15 a.m. the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (non-coders) ages 8-18. Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites, and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace. Come code with us! Saturday, Sept. 22 at 12 p.m., kids in grades 4-8 are invited to “Magic Vines.” Learn the skills to make imaginative short films like YouTuber Zach King! Please call to reserve your spot!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! STEAM Learning: Thursday, Sept. 20, children of all ages are invited to drop-in between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to create their own giant, outdoor puzzle and take the hopscotch challenge!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.