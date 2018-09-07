What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Annual Book Sale with AAUW is here! This year’s “Scarecrow Book Sale” proceeds help fund scholarships offered by AAUW and will become part of the Carnegie Public Library’s general fund to be used for building maintenance, collection development and technology. This year, the Annual Book Sale with AAUW will take place Sept. 12-15 in the library meeting room.

Wednesday, Sept. 12 is “Community Day!” Present your library card for free entrance and first pick of books and more. All other shoppers will pay a $2 entrance fee on this day. Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 the sale will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, “Bargain Day,” where bags of books are just $1, will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please review the library’s “Book Donation Guidelines” before dropping off materials.

Coming up: We are excited to offer our Harry Potter themed escape room to adults this fall! Registration is first open to residents of Fayette County, so our near and dear HP fans and Fayette County friends have first chance. It is because of their patronage that we host programs just like this! Group registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the circulation desk in the Adult Department Monday, Sept. 17 and continue through Saturday, Sept. 22. Individuals and pairs may register as well, with the understanding that they may be partnered with other participants. For maximum fun, group size should not exceed five individuals. Simply recite to us your favorite line from any Harry Potter book or film, and complete a registration form. A $5 supply fee is collected at the time of registration. There is limited availability and time slots will be filled on a first-come, first serve basis. Dates and times are as follows: Thursday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Each “escape” will last no more than 40 minutes. This event will be open to the general public after Sept. 22 if time slots are still available. We hope that you join us! Teen fans, don’t feel left out. We are offering “Hogwart’s Escape Room 2.0!” Registration begins Sept. 10 for this October event. Call or stop by for more details!

Adults: We are excited to offer “Drop In and Chill Out” coloring for adults Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. On your lunch break or between errands, stop in, enjoy the ambiance, and color your cares away. Supplies will be provided. Also, Mike Cooper from Ohio Means Jobs will return to the library on Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for “Resume Drop-In.” Mike is available to help anyone create, update or polish their resume.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15 minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (non-coders) ages 8-18. Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace. Come code with us!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.