What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Carnegie Library and Jeffersonville Branch September & October newsletter is now available! Through Sept. 10, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” eBook will be featured on the front page of the Ohio Digital Library to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its publication. During this time, the eBook will be available as a “simultaneous use title.” This means unlimited checkouts during this time – no waiting! Also, Harry Potter fans are welcome at the library to celebrate the special anniversary of this fictitious phenomenon. October will feature special displays and events for all ages!

The Annual Book Sale with AAUW is fast approaching! The library welcomes donations for this sale but prefers, because of space limitations, that items be delivered as close to the sale as possible. Proceeds from the sale help fund scholarships offered by AAUW and will become part of the library’s general fund to be used for building maintenance, collection development, and technology. This year, the Annual Book Sale with AAUW will take place Sept. 12-15 in the library meeting room. Wednesday, Sept. 12 is “Community Day!” Present your library card for free entrance and first pick of books and more. All other shoppers will pay a $2 entrance fee on this day. Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 the sale will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, “Bargain Day,” where bags of books are just $1, will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please review the library’s “Book Donation Guidelines” before dropping off materials.

Adults: We are excited to offer “Drop In and Chill Out” coloring for adults Sept. 4 and 18 at 2 p.m. On your lunch break or between errands, stop in, enjoy the ambiance, and color your cares away. Supplies will be provided. Also, Mike Cooper from Ohio Means Jobs will return to the library on Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for “Resume Drop-In.” Mike is available to help anyone create, update or polish their resume.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (non-coders) ages 8-18. Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., attendees will learn to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace. Come code with us!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Wednesday, Sept. 5, children ages 3 and up are welcome to join us for “Scarecrow Cookies & Craft.” Drop in any time between 4 p.m. and 5:30 for scarecrow fun! Then, on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m., children of all ages are invited to play “Scarecrow Games” with us!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.