What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

EBook circulation increases each month in Fayette County, and on Wednesday, Aug. 23 the Ohio Digital Library reached 3 million checkouts so far this year! Popular titles include Camino Island by John Grisham, Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance, and Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich. Each title has more than 2,000 checkouts. Incredible! And, if you have not already, take a look in the ODL for always available and in-demand magazine titles! Perfect for lunchtime reading, a long wait at the doctor’s office, or the school pick-up line.

From Aug. 27- Sept. 10, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone eBook will be featured on the front page of the Ohio Digital Library to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its publication. During this time, the eBook will be available as a “simultaneous use title.” This means unlimited checkouts during this time – no waiting! Also, Harry Potter fans are welcome at the library to celebrate the special anniversary of this fictitious phenomenon. October will feature special displays and events for all ages!

The Annual Book Sale with AAUW is fast approaching! The library welcomes donations for this sale but prefers, because of space limitations, that items be delivered as close to the sale as possible. Proceeds from the sale help fund scholarships offered by AAUW and will become part of the library’s general fund to be used for building maintenance, collection development and technology.

This year, the Annual Book Sale with AAUW will take place Sept. 12-15, in the library meeting room. Wednesday, Sept. 12 is “Community Day!” Present your library card for free entrance and first pick of books and more. Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14, the sale will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, “Bargain Day,” where bags of books are just $1, will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please review the library’s “Book Donation Guidelines” before dropping off materials.

Coming up: Both library locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3 in observation of Labor Day. Both locations will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library's website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292.