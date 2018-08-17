What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Have you seen the hubbub on the Carnegie Public Library’s Facebook page? Last week, we published an Event page, as we do for many of library events, and it went viral! Hordes of Harry Potter fans, paired with Facebook’s algorithms, created a perfect storm. Our upcoming event, a Harry Potter themed Escape Room, broke social media records for our little library! After much discussion, your librarians determined that although word of this program reached Pennsylvania, we will first sign-up groups of local “Potterheads.” Are you interested? Check out our Facebook event for more details!

Thanks so much for the response to our Harry Potter themed escape room, we are truly humbled. While we are not professional escape room planners, we are lovers of literature and seekers of fun! We hope to make this an enjoyable and challenging event.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., join Sarah and Jodi as they visit St. Catherine’s Manor for “Learn with Friends!” Enjoy a free lunch, hear about the importance of reading, and get the scoop on new books coming out this fall. You can also bring a book to share at the “Book Swap.” This session is free and open to the public. Please RSVP by email, Candis. Conley@HCFManagement.com or phone, 740-313-2587.

Coming up: The Annual Book Sale with AAUW will take place Sept. 12-15 in the library meeting room. Wednesday, Sept. 12 is “Community Day!” Present your library card for free entrance and first pick of books and more. Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 the sale will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, “Bargain Day,” where bags of books are just $1, will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The library will begin taking donations after Labor Day. Please review the library’s “Book Donation Guidelines” before dropping off materials.

In Washington Court House: Storytime is on hiatus until September.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.