What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Ohioans have access to more premium databases and resources this fall, thanks to the Ohio Library Council and the Ohio Public Library Information Network. With a valid library card, you now have free access to more than 6,600 courses through Lynda.com (a LinkedIn company), ranging from computer programming to project management – including instruction on various computer software, programming languages, and business topics.

Video courses are taught by industry experts and are designed for individuals of all skill levels. Lynda.com offers more than 50 learning paths, designed to help users enhance skills in their current job or change careers. Learning paths include web development, project management, small business management, and more. Another addition includes the Chilton Library. This database provides access to repair, maintenance and service information on the most popular cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today, as well as, many new vehicles.

This continuously updated resource provides step-by-step repair procedures, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic trouble codes, photos, illustrations, diagrams, and multimedia (videos and animations) to simplify even the most complicated tasks. Carnegie Public Library card holders need just their library card number and PIN to access. Check it out today!

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., join Sarah and Jodi as they visit St. Catherine’s Manor for “Learn with Friends!” Enjoy a free lunch, hear about the importance of reading, and get the scoop on new books coming out this fall. You can also bring a book to share at the “Book Swap.” This session is free and open to the public. Please RSVP by email, Candis. Conley@HCFManagement.com or phone, 740-313-2587.

Coming up: The Annual Book Sale with AAUW will take place Sept. 12th -15 in the library meeting room. Wednesday, Sept. 12 is “Community Day!” Present your library card for free entrance and first pick of books and more. Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 the sale will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, “Bargain Day,” where bags of books are just $1, will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The library will begin taking donations after Labor Day. Please review the library’s “Book Donation Guidelines” before dropping off materials.

In Washington Court House: Storytime is on hiatus until September.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.