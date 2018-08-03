What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Is it me, or does summer feel shorter than ever? With many demands on our time, choosing well is wise. In June and July this year, many families in Fayette County chose the library as a summer destination! In those two months alone, more than 600 children signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge, and over 1,700 of you attended programs, tours and storytimes! If you missed us this summer, don’t fret! The library offers programs for all ages, all year long.

On Wednesday, Aug, 22, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., join Sarah and Jodi as they visit St. Catherine’s Manor for “Learn with Friends!” Enjoy a free lunch, hear about the importance of reading, and get the scoop on new books coming out this fall. You can also bring a book to share at the “Book Swap.” This session is free and open to the public. Please RSVP by email, Candis. Conley@HCFManagement.com or phone, 740-313-2587.

Coming up: The Annual Book Sale with AAUW will take place Sept. 12-15 in the library meeting room. Wednesday, Sept. 12 is “Community Day!” Present your library card for free entrance and first pick of books and more. Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14, the sale will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, “Bargain Day,” where bags of books are just $1, will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The library will begin taking donations after Labor Day. Please review the library’s “Book Donation Guidelines” before dropping off materials.

In Washington Court House: Storytime is on hiatus until September. Families are invited to enjoy the train table and other toys in our children’s area. Also, children aged 0-5 are invited to “Preschool in the Park” on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Eyman Park Playground to move, groove, read and play! Pack a picnic lunch and stay to play!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.