What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Celebrate “Shark Week” at Carnegie Library! Stop in the children’s department for shark trivia, books, and a special photo opportunity with a few of our finely finned friends! Check out the display upstairs for DVDs and even more shark books!

Friday, July 27 at Carnegie Library is our “Summer Dance Party!” Throughout the day, library staff will play dance hits selected by you! Stop by for a few beats as we boogie through the final day of Summer Reading Program!

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter with a puzzling adventure! The library is hosting two terrific “Hogwarts Escape Room” events at the library this summer. Children in grades 3-6 are invited on Monday, July 30 at 3 p.m. and teens in grades 7-12 are invited on Tuesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. We will lock you in Hogwarts Castle while you work with your group to solve clues and escape. Call and register today!

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Then, on Thursday, July 26 at 4 p.m., join us for Lego fun for children in grades K-2! Make projects, join in on weekly challenges, and use your creative building skills at “Rock these Blocks!”

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Wednesday, July 25 at 11 a.m., join Robin from Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts to learn the art of arranging flowers. This program is for all ages, and registration is required. Call today! Then at 3 p.m. that same day, join Jeffersonville’s “Knitters & Crocheters” group at their monthly session. To date, more than 2,275 caps made by this group have been delivered to hospitals, nursing homes and more, throughout the area and the world! On Thursday, July 26 at 11 a.m., children ages 4 and up are invited to make a beautiful “Starry Night Craft,” modeled after Van Gogh’s famous painting.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.