What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Did you visit the library this week? If you happened to stop by, you would have enjoyed seeing dozens of sweet, smiling faces on their way to one of our three weekly storytimes. You would have heard “oohs” and “ahs” in the library garden, a ukulele song lilting from the meeting room, and a crashing gong as a child received her first library card.

This week you would have observed the Next Chapter Book Club at their weekly meeting, perused a display of perfectly presented “Beach Reads,” or stopped to chat with a representative from the Secretary of State’s office. If you did not stop by this week, you missed a lot! We have passed the pinnacle of summer, and the days, ever so slightly, are getting shorter. What are you waiting for? Libraries are more than books, although we love those too. We invite you to stop by and see what you might have missed!

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter with a puzzling adventure! The library is hosting two terrific “Hogwarts Escape Room” events at the library this summer. Children in grades 3-6 are invited on Monday, July 30 at 3 p.m., and teens in grades 7-12 are invited on Tuesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. We will lock you in Hogwarts Castle while you work with your group to solve clues and escape. Call and register today!

The Carnegie Public Library’s “Now Streaming Book Club” is reading Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher. Adults and teens are invited for a chat about the book and popular Netflix drama. Meet at the library on Thursday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday, at 11:15 a.m. the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Take a break from all of the fair fun with “Game Day” on Tuesday, June 17 at 4 p.m. This program is for children in grades 3-8, please call to register. Then, on Thursday, July 19 at 4 p.m., join us for Lego fun for children in grades K-2! Make projects, join in on weekly challenges, and use your creative building skills at “Rock these Blocks!”

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Thursday, July 19 at 11 a.m., children ages 4 and up are invited to make modern art with a colorful and fun “Spray Bottle Craft.”

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.