What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Library closure: Coming up, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Both locations will reopen on Thursday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Remember, the Ohio Digital Library is open 24/7! Log in with your library card number and PIN, and then borrow from millions of digital titles. Read or listen on your smartphone, Kindle, tablet, or other device. No remembering to return your book, it returns automatically when the loan period ends. Love magazines? The Ohio Digital Library recently added 50 of your favorite lifestyle, celebrity, food, culture, and fitness magazines. Current issues of CountryWoman, PC Magazine, Esquire, Field & Stream, and more are always available. No waiting! Use the OverDrive app or try the new Libby app. Libby was awarded a 2017 Google Play “Best New App of the Year” award and earned a #1 Apple App Store rating for books and libraries in May of 2018. Check it out!

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Tuesday, July 3 at 4 p.m., kids and tweens in grades 3-8 are invited to “Carnie’s Yogis!” Join Noel to stretch, breathe, and feel better at this library yoga session. Then, on Thursday, July 5 at 4 p.m., join us for Lego fun for children in grades K-2! Make projects, join in on weekly challenges, and use your creative building skills at “Rock these Blocks!”

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Thursday, July 5 at 11 a.m., all ages are invited to a “Crafternoon!” Make your own scratch-off guitar bookmark!

