What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The library will host an open house in honor of retiring staff member Linda Brown, on Friday, June 29 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Our coworker and friend, Linda, has worked at Carnegie Library for 30 years, starting in the children’s department and then retiring from the outreach program. Please join us in this celebration!

Library closure: Coming up, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Both locations will reopen on Thursday, July 5 at 10 a.m. Remember, the Ohio Digital Library is open 24/7! Log in with your library card number and PIN, and then borrow from millions of digital titles. Read or listen on your smartphone, Kindle, tablet, or other device. No remembering to return your book, it returns automatically when the loan period ends. Use the OverDrive app or try the new Libby app! Libby was awarded a 2017 Google Play “Best New App of the Year” award and earned a #1 Apple App Store rating for books and libraries in May of 2018. Check it out!

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Tuesday, June 26 at 4 p.m., children in grades 3-8 are invited to “Fabric Fun!” Learn basic sewing skills, then make and take a completed project!

Then, on Thursday, June 28 at 4 p.m., children in grades 3-6 are invited to “Rock These Blocks!” In this Lego League we will work with motors, programmable Legos, and Lego Mindstorms! Join in on the hands-on building fun! Friday, June 29 at 11 a.m. is a fun “Fayette Field Trip” to John Deere Equipment! Meet at 1662 State Route 22 to see, climb and admire farm equipment!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., you are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Wednesday, June 27 at 3 p.m., Jeffersonville’s “Knitters & Crocheters” group will hold their monthly session. To date, more than 2,275 caps made by this group have been delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, and more, throughout the area and the world!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.