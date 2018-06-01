What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

“Summer Reading Adventure” for all ages is right around the corner! Have you experienced a “Fayette Field Trip?” This summer, adults are invited to participate in tours of the Fayette County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. (meet at the EOC at 4087 State Route 62 North), and Washington Cemetery on Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. (meet at Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery.)

For both of these tours, please register upstairs at the adult desk. Family tours include Kroger Grocery Tour on Wednesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. and the Water Treatment Center Tour on Friday, June 8 at 11 a.m. (meet at 1210 S. Elm St.) Check out the library’s website at www.cplwcho.org for the full calendar of events, the summer newsletter and more! These quality, educational and fun programs are made possible by community donations and grants. Join us!

In Washington Court House: Storytime resumes on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. with Preschool Storytime! This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday, at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! On Tuesday, June 5 at 4 p.m., students in grades 3-8 are invited to “Beading Extravaganza!” Learn about beading design and go home with a finished project you can wear! Thursday, June 7 at 4 p.m., children in grades 3-6 are invited to “Rock These Blocks!” In this Lego League we will work with motors, programmable Legos, and Lego Mindstorms! Join in on the hands-on building fun!

In Jeffersonville: On Monday, June 4 at 11 a.m., our friends from the Fayette Regional Humane Society will visit to tell us all about our pet friends! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. On Wednesday, June 6 at 11 a.m., Stacy Wilt from Patchwork Gardens will visit with advice to help get your garden looking great for summer. All ages are invited! Then, on Thursday, June 7 at 11 a.m., children ages 5 and up are invited to decorate and take home a tote bag!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.