A breakfast casserole for dinner

Hello!

Breakfast for dinner? Yes, please.

This week’s recipe is actually a breakfast casserole.

I made this recipe this past weekend for dinner, and then we had it for breakfast the next day also. I’m not a fan of getting out of bed first thing in the morning and cooking breakfast. I prefer to wake up slower, with a cup of coffee. But of course, we wake up hungry and should eat breakfast.

You could prepare this the night before and just bake it the next morning.

This recipe is a bit versatile. It calls for Crescent rolls, I made my own, but you can just buy the ones in the tubes pre-made. I prefer the sweet taste of the homemade ones, so I included the recipe for the crescent rolls. You can also use the “hot sausage” if you want this casserole a bit spicy. I used the turkey breakfast sausage, it’s lower in calories and healthier, and I really like the taste. It also doesn’t have as much grease to it.

Either way you decide to customize it, it’s going to be delicious!

Sausage and Crescent Roll Casserole

1 lb sausage

1 tube of refrigerated crescent rolls (or the recipe for the crescent rolls)

2 cups shredded mozzarella Cheese.

6 large eggs

1 onion diced.

1 teaspoon powdered garlic

2 cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 375.

Directions

In a large skillet, cook sausage and onions until no longer pink breaking it unto crumbles.

Unroll crescent roll dough into a greased 13×9 baking dish. Seal any seams and perforations.

Sprinkle with sausage and cheese

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt pepper and garlic. Pour over sausage and cheese.

Bake uncovered 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Crescent Roll Recipe

1 ½ to 3 cups flour

1 package yeast

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

¼ cup butter

2 tablespoons honey

2 egg yolks

Directions:

Heat milk, butter and honey till very warm, 110 to 115 degrees.

In a separate bowl mix 2 egg yolks (beat well) .

In another bowl mix yeast and salt. Pour milk mixture over it and stir. Let stand about 5 minutes to activate yeast. Add about 1 cup flour and mix well, then add the egg yolks. Start adding in flour until it’s easy to handle, dough will be slightly sticky.

Knead for approximately 5 minutes and let rise about 20 to 30 minutes in a greased covered bowl.

Punch down and spread in the bottom of the 13×9 pan. Let it rise about 15 minutes, you don’t want this to rise until double, then follow the above instructions on how to layer this casserole.

Enjoy!

