The time of year for warm, comfort soup

Hello!

This is the time of year we want some warm, comfort food.

What better way to watch the budget and get the warm comforting meals that soup gives you?

I actually like soup any time of the year. So, I enjoy it often. The best thing is that if you don’t want to have a few meals from the soup you can freeze it and heat it up for those days you just don’t want to actually cook, or you can share it with family or neighbors. It’s always a win-win situation.

I grow green peppers in my garden, and I will cut the tops off and freeze the pepper. There are the little rings left at the top where the stem pulls out and I dice those up and put them in the freezer. That’s what I usually use for this soup, but sometimes I just get a couple of fresh peppers from the grocery store and use them, you can also buy them in the frozen section already diced up. What ever way you decide to go, it will be flavorful and warm and comforting.

I have tried a couple of different recipes for the Stuffed Pepper soup, but this one seems to be the best. It has that fresh vegetable taste with a hint of brown sugar that just seems right.

It’s a pretty simple soup to make, and economical to do. It cooks in about 30 minutes, so that’s a plus also!

I usually serve it with homemade rolls, or cornbread. Sometimes if I’m just heating it up from the freezer, I just serve it with crackers.

Stuffed Pepper Soup

2 lbs. ground beef (I use 96% lean)

2 quarts water

1 can (28 ounces) tomato Sauce

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups cooked rice

2 cups chopped green peppers (usually about 2 of them)

1 small onion, diced

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

In a skillet cook beef and diced onions over medium heat until no longer pink and drain if necessary.

Transfer to a large pan and add the remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, and reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes or until peppers are tender.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_LouAnnThompson.jpg