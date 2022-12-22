Mini pecan pies: A perfect recipe for Christmas

Hello!

Christmas time is upon us! Last minute baking and wrapping and cooking all the goodies, my goodness!

This week’s recipe is an easier one, not too time consuming and one you can add to your cookie tray.

When I think about my Christmas desserts I want on my table, to me pecan pie just screams Christmas. I have no idea why I associate Christmas and pecan pie but, I always have. These little pies just seem to fit. When you don’t think you can take another bite of that wonderful Christmas dinner, but you want dessert, these little pies are perfect.

The fact that you can just get the pre-made pie crusts is a plus. You can choose to make your own crust, but you don’t have to make that much of a fuss, and just get the pre-made ones. They are delicious either way.

I also freeze these. I love to pull a couple of them out of the freezer and stick them on top of a pile of vanilla ice cream in the summertime. It reminds me of Christmastime all over again, except your toes are warm and the grass is green.

Mini Pecan Pies

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup melted butter

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup chopped pecans

2 pie crusts

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease your mini muffin tin, roll out the pie crusts and cut with a circle cookie cutter, or anything that’s about three inches in diameter. I used a biscuit cutter and the size seemed about right. Press the pie crust into each cup in the muffin tin.

Sprinkle a small amount of pecans into each pie crust.

In a medium size bowl, combine the sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, butter, and eggs. Whisk well.

Carefully pour about two tablespoons of the syrup mixture into each pie crust, be careful not to get the syrup along the edges of the pie crust, this will make them stick when you take them out of the pan.

Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes. Carefully remove from the muffin tin, you can use a knife to gently loose the pies, or sometimes a spoon works too.

I would also like to take a moment to thank all my readers and all the kind comments you have made regarding this column. It’s always kind of been a dream of mine to share my cooking experience and writing about my life experiences. It means so much to me to hear your comments. Thank you.

I also want to wish each of you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

If anyone has a special recipe you would like to share, something special you like to make, I would love it if you would share your recipe. Drop me an email at [email protected] or drop off a handwritten recipe in our drop box.

Merry Christmas!

