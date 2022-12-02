A recipe that’s somewhere in between a cookie and candy

Hello!

This week’s recipe is an old one. I ran across it many years ago in an old cookbook from the 1970’s.

I really like cocoanut and that’s what piqued my interest on this. It’s simple and has a wonderful flavor and yes, it adds a little something to a cookie tray.

This one is a middle recipe. It’s not really a cookie, it’s not really a candy, it just falls in the middle between the two. Simple and easy to make, I’ve had people eat these that don’t like cocoanut and loved them.

These little delights remind me of a candy that we used to get around Christmas time. They were a cocoanut bonbon type that wasn’t coated in chocolate. These little confections seem very similar to me.

I had to chuckle a little when I came across this recipe. I had written it down on a recipe card and at the top of the card I wrote when I made them and how many batches I made. This particular one I made two batches in 1988 and two batches in 1989. I have made them since then, but somehow just didn’t feel the need to write down the year and number of batches.

Whatever you want to label these as a cookie or candy, they are a wonderful gift or just a sweet little treat at the end of a meal, or a snack.

Haystacks

¾ cup evaporated milk

¾ cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons light corn syrup

¼ cup dark corn syrup

2 Tablespoons butter

3 cups cocoanut

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine the milk, sugars syrups and butter.

Bring to a boil and continue cooking stirring constantly until the mixture reaches a soft ball stage. Remove from heat and stir in cocoanut. Drop warm mixture by teaspoons on a lightly buttered cookie sheet. Let set, they will get firm.

Enjoy!

