Holiday recipe brings back warm memories

With the holidays comes the cooking, and my favorite “HOLIDAY GOODIES.”

One of my favorite candies to make is Bonbons. They aren’t hard to do, just takes a little time, and are absolutely delicious.

One of my favorite kitchen memories is early one morning, I was in the kitchen, coffee in hand, and I had a small black and white TV tucked away in a corner, my favorite Christmas movie was on, “A Christmas Story,” the snow was falling outside, there was a fire in the fireplace and and my son was still in bed all snuggled in nice and toasty, and I was busy making these little bonbons. Everything just seemed perfect in my world. It seems hard to believe that memory was from over 40 years ago, and it creeps back in at this time of year and makes me smile. My goodness, how did 40 years just fly by me?

These little treats just look pretty and goes so well on a plate of cookies, as a gift or an addition to the dessert table.

Chocolate Cocoanut Bonbons

1 (15 ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

½ cup butter

2 pounds of powdered sugar

2- 8oz packages of flaked cocoanut

1 package of semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Tablespoons of butter

Directions:

Mix together sweetened condensed milk, ½ cup butter, sugar and the cocoanut, you will need a very good mixer or do it with your hands.

Chill, covered for several hours or overnight

Shape into small balls. I usually use a very small ice cream scoop to keep them all uniform in size, I place them on a plate and put a toothpick in the center of them. Then I put them in the freezer for about an hour.

While they are in the freezer, I start the dipping chocolate. I prefer using a double boiler, or you can melt the chips and butter together in the microwave in a glass container. Stir this well, being careful not to burn the chocolate.

Once they are semi frozen dip the cocoanut balls in the chocolate, I do these one at a time, holding onto the toothpick. Once they thaw a little you can remove the toothpick. You can do a little swirl on top of the bonbon using a spoonful of chocolate, to cover up the hole left by the toothpick, and this gives it a little fancy look.

Sometimes, after I dip them in the chocolate, I put them in a small paper cupcake holder. These freeze really well, and that’s what I do. After they cool from the hot chocolate, I transfer them to the freezer until I’m ready to use them. If you just want to keep them in the fridge that’s ok too. I just don’t let them set out very long because of the milk that’s in them.

