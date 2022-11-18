A great cookie recipe for peanut butter lovers

Hello!

I’m still in the cookie baking mood. After all, it is that time of year!

This recipe I ran across several years ago while looking for another peanut butter cookie recipe. I have one that I use every year, but I wanted another one, a different one.

I found it! I saw this recipe and figured I give it a whirl. It’s a sandwich cookie. They typically take a little more fussing over, to get them just right, but this one is worth it. Especially if you are a peanut butter lover.

The filling is very tasty and it’s nothing heavy, it’s light and creamy. They freeze well too.

The first time I made them, they didn’t seem to make very many, then I doubled the recipe and it seemed just the right amount to eat and put some in the freezer for cookie trays for the holidays.

I used a really small ice cream scoop for the dough then rolled them into balls for baking. You want to keep the dough small because they do spread out some. I wanted to keep the cookies all uniform in size so they all would fit together nicely.

Everyone who tries them really likes them. They go well with hot chocolate, and of course that hot cup of coffee.

Peanut Butter Cream Sandwich cookies

½ cup chunky peanut butter

½ cup butter flavored shortening

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups flour

Small amount of sugar

Directions for Cookies:

Preheat oven to 350 Degrees.

In a bowl beat peanut butter and shortening with electric mixer add, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla. Beat until combined, making sure to scrape the sides of the bowl.

Form dough into small balls, trying to keep them all the same size. Place them about two inches apart on ungreased or parchment lined cookie sheets. Flatten by making crisscross marks with the tines of fork dipped in sugar (it keeps the cookie dough from sticking to the fork)

Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

Cool on cookie sheet 1 minutes.

Peanut butter cream filling ingredients

¾ cup chunky peanut butter

¾ cup marshmallow cream

3 Tablespoons milk

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

3 Tablespoons powdered sugar

Filling Directions:

Whisk together chunky peanut butter, marshmallow cream, milk, cinnamon. Slowly add in the powdered sugar.

Spread about one to two teaspoons filling on the flat side of a cookie and top with another one.

Enjoy!

