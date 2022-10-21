Preparing for holiday season by baking cookies

Hello!

Cool weather makes me want to bake cookies.

Getting prepared for the up-and-coming holidays and well, just for when a cookie and coffee or hot chocolate seems warranted.

I currently don’t have any cookies in my freezer so it’s time to start stocking up. On these cool days it warms the house to have the oven going and it smells so good.

Several years ago, my husband would bring home a bag of those “store bought cookies” and one of his favorites was Pecan Sandies. It was always a treat, but they just seemed so expensive. So, I went on the hunt of a recipe.

I found this recipe in an old cookbook and decided to give it a try. It was a hit and quickly became a favorite. It’s very similar to those “store bought cookies.” I kept the recipe and still make these for the holidays.

This cookie is not an overly sweet cookie but I just love the flavor of it, the nutty vanilla and buttery flavor suits me just fine with a steaming cup of hot coffee.

Pecan Sandies

2 cups butter-softened

1 ½ cup Confectioners’ sugar

2 Tablespoons water

4 Teaspoons Vanilla

4 Cups flour

2 cups finely chopped pecans

Directions:

Set oven to 300 degrees

Mix with a mixer the butter and sugar until light and fluffy looking. Slowly add in water, vanilla flour and the pecans.

Grease a cookie sheet

I use a small ice cream scoop to keep the size uniform. Roll into 1-inch balls and slightly flatten with a fork.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. Bottom Edges should be Golden Brown.

If you want them to look a little more festive you can add some colored sprinkles, but the taste is so good, you don’t really need to dress them up.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg