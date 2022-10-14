Hello!

It’s official…. It’s COOKIE BAKING SEASON!

I bake a batch or two of cookies a week and them freeze them for the holidays. They make great gifts. If I can keep my husband out of them. He is the original cookie monster. He only wants me to bake him chocolate chip cookies, but totally enjoys all cookies.

This week’s recipe is a very old one. I’ve heard them called “Russian tea cakes,” Mexican wedding cakes,” and just “Tea cakes.”

They are very simple, but there’s just something about the delicate taste of them that we all love.

I do actually get requests to make these.

I like to keep them uniform in size so after mixing them up and it calls to shape them into one-inch balls, I just use a small ice cream scoop. It seems to work well.

These are one of my favorite breakfast cookies. They just seem to go so well with that hot cup of coffee on a cold winter morning.

Tea Cakes

1 cup softened butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 Teaspoons vanilla

¼ teaspoon salt

2 ¼ cups flour

Directions

Mix the above ingredients well, and chill. This makes it easier to handle.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls

Put on ungreased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until firm but not brown.

While still warm (not hot) roll in additional powdered sugar before serving. (Approximately ½ cup powdered sugar)

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg