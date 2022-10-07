Breakfast can also include pumpkin

Hello!

With fall comes pumpkin everything. Breakfast can include pumpkin.

I have always thought it’s not pumpkin that everybody loves, but the spices that goes with pumpkin. It’s the cinnamon and nutmeg. Have you ever tasted just plain pumpkin? I’m not exactly a fan, but if you add cinnamon and nutmeg, you just took it over the top.

So why not have it for breakfast? It’s healthy, wonderful flavor, and it makes your home smell, well, homey.

I also happen to absolutely love pancakes. Even when I was little, I remember asking Mom for pancakes. So, when I ran across this recipe many years ago, I had to try it, and love it.

This is the best breakfast ever especially when you serve it with bacon!

Pumpkin Pancakes & Pumpkin Maple Syrup

Pancakes:

2 cups flour

1 ½ tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cups milk

½ cup pumpkin

1 egg

2 Tablespoons oil

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions for pancakes

Mix above ingredients well and drop ¼ cup at a time in a hot skillet with just a little oil, for a couple of minutes and turn.

Pumpkin Maple sauce:

1 cup Maple Syrup

1 ¼ cups pumpkin puree

¼ teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

Mix well and heat. (This can be heated in a pan or the microwave)

When the pancakes are cooked pour some of the sauce over the pancakes and I like to top it off with a pat of butter.

Also, if you do happen to love cinnamon and nutmeg you can add extra, just be careful not to add to much!

Enjoy!

