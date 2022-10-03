Local Delta Kappa Gamma chapter holds first meeting of year

The Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Gamma of Washington Court House held its first meeting of the 2022-23 year on Sept. 20.

The chapter enjoyed a delicious meal catered by Rachel Conn and enjoyed a dessert program, “Apples the Teacher.” “Apples for the Teacher” consisted of three dessert stations set up and all made with apples. One station was apple dumplings made by Lana Walters, another was puff apple strudel made by Vickie Harris, and a third was apple harvest punch made by Rachel Conn. Members were given the recipes for all three to take home.

The evening ended with the induction of two new members, Carrie Davis, who is a kindergarten teacher at Cherry Hill Elementary School, and Shannon Caplinger, who is the special education director for Washington City Schools.

Delta Kappa Gamma is a local, state, national and international organization which promotes the professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Pictured L to R: New Members Sponsor Christine Eckstein, new members Carrie Davis and Shannon Caplinger, Co-President Peggy Lester, First Vice President Anne Quinn, Immediate Past President Cathy White, and Membership Chair Susan Stuckey. Not pictured is Co-President Nancy Mowery. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_AlphaDelta.jpg Pictured L to R: New Members Sponsor Christine Eckstein, new members Carrie Davis and Shannon Caplinger, Co-President Peggy Lester, First Vice President Anne Quinn, Immediate Past President Cathy White, and Membership Chair Susan Stuckey. Not pictured is Co-President Nancy Mowery. Courtesy photo