Baking powder dumplings make a nice addition to most meals

Hello!

This week’s recipe is an oldie but goodie. Back when I was first married and trying to learn how to cook, I found this recipe. It seemed simple, not complicated, and hopefully good, well, at least edible.

Of course, first I had to show my Mom and ask her what kind of soup this should be cooked in. Because the recipe says to boil in soup. She said it was actually a broth it should be put in. It does have to gently boil so, soup or a thick broth isn’t recommended.

I have used bouillon cubes, canned broth and just juices from meat that I had saved from a roast. The best flavor seemed to be from the bouillon cubes.

I haven’t made these for awhile, so I do think this will be part of tonight’s supper. They make a nice edition to most meals.

I have made these many, many times over the years, it seems to be the perfect size batch of them, I’ve never had leftovers, and I’m not sure they would be good reheated, because they do seem kind of delicate, light and fluffy.

Baking Powder Dumplings

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons shortening

¾ to 1 cup water

Broth (3 to 4 cups of canned broth, or equal parts of water, then add bouillon cubes or powdered bouillon)

Directions

Mix flour, salt, baking powder, shortening and water

Drop by tablespoons into boiling broth and cover tightly reduce heat to low and cook for approximately 12 minutes.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg