Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club visits Tate Flower Farm

The Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club recently visited the Tate Flower Farm in South Charleston, Ohio.

Each member was provided with a decorative quart mason jar to design their bouquets in. They selected and cut their own choice of flowers with each receiving one dahlia. Hosts for the September meeting were Joyce Schlichter and Connie Lindsey. Joyce introduced Mallory Toops to the club and this was her story she shared with the group.

The Tate Flower Farm is a tribute to Mallory’s great grandparents, John and Elizabeth Tate. They purchased the farm in 1957 having both livestock and grain. Great-grandma who is 99 still lives on the farm today. They had an impressive vegetable garden as well as flower gardens. They always shared their love of flowers with friends and family. This became Mallory’s inspiration to start Tate Flower Farm. One of her favorite memories was having grandma design her logo with her authentic handwriting and incorporate her into the business. With overwhelming support in her first year of flower farming, she is already looking forward to the next season. You can stay up to date with what is going on at the flower farm on Facebook (Tate Flower Farm) and Instagram (@tateflowerfarm).

After arranging the group’s beautiful bouquets, club members went to Teaberries in Springfield for a delightful lunch and added time for friendship. Connie conducted a game of “Did you know? Now you know!” All the information that was shared was taken from Birds and Blooms (May 2022 and May 2017).

What is the No. 1 weed? Surprisingly nutritious and tasty, dandelions have unexpected benefits. A cup of chopped raw greens provides 112 percent of the daily requirement for vitamin A (only 25 calories). Dandelions are a part of the daisy family, one of the biggest in botany 1,620 genera of plant types. From blossom to root, 100 percent of this weed, which is also an herb, is edible for most people. Dandelion flowers reach heights of six to 24 inches, and roots go as deep as 10 to 15 feet.

What is the difference between a daylily and a True lily? A daylily bloom only lasts one day. True lilies usually have six petals and make great cut flowers as they last for days. Lilies and daylilies have a few common perks. They both come in a rainbow of colors, can easily be divided and replanted in your garden, and require very little maintenance once established. Florists love the Stargazer oriental lily with its heavy perfumed smell and also the large white Casa Blanca lily. These true lilies are used in both weddings and funerals.

The winner of Did you know and now you know was Marty Cook. She received a bag full of autumn decorations. It was announced that Barbara Vance and Marty Cook would be hosting the next meeting on Oct. 15.

The Deer Creek Daisies recently visited the Tate Flower Farm in South Charleston. Pictured from left to right are: Marty Cook, Rita Lanman, Emily King, Billie Lanman, Judy Gentry, Kendra Knecht, Joyce Schlichter, Jeanne Miller, Shirley Pettit, Connie Lindsey, and owner Mallory Toops. Barbara Vance was unable to attend. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_IMG-3117.jpg The Deer Creek Daisies recently visited the Tate Flower Farm in South Charleston. Pictured from left to right are: Marty Cook, Rita Lanman, Emily King, Billie Lanman, Judy Gentry, Kendra Knecht, Joyce Schlichter, Jeanne Miller, Shirley Pettit, Connie Lindsey, and owner Mallory Toops. Barbara Vance was unable to attend. Courtesy photo