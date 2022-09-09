‘Get me the recipe’: Ham and sausage loaf

Hello!

This week’s recipe is an oldie. When my first husband was working at the steel mill in Columbus, the guys would get together and have a carry in. There was only about six of them, so they would each bring in a dish to eat at lunchtime.

My husband came home telling me about this dish that one of his buddy’s wives had made, telling me how good it was, how he hasn’t ever tasted anything like it. So, my response is “get me the recipe.” About a week later he came home with the recipe.

I looked at the recipe, reading the ingredients, looked easy enough, seemed like it would be different, and I thought it would be really good.

I went to the store and got the ingredients and made it. It turned out good and we really enjoyed it. I have made it several times. However, I haven’t made it in several years. The small-town grocery I used to go to would grind up the ham for me. I’m not really sure if you can purchase the ground ham now or not. If you can’t, I think I would run some ham (uncooked, no bones) through the food processor until it resembled ground ham.

The lady that sent me this recipe said that she would usually double the recipe for the sauce because her family likes a lot of the sauce. I did that a couple of times, and we thought it seemed a bit much, so when I usually made this I didn’t double the sauce and it just seemed perfect.

Ham and Sausage Loaf

1 lb. ground ham

½ lb. bulk pork sausage (or hamburger) I have tried it both ways, they are both really good)

¾ Saltine cracker crumbs (you can also substitute breadcrumbs)

1 Tablespoon Mustard

1 teaspoon grated onion (you can also use dehydrated onions)

2 eggs

½ cup milk

2 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoon ketchup

4 tablespoons mustard

Directions

Combine ham, sausage, crumbs, 1 Tablespoon mustard, onion eggs, and milk. Mix well. Press mixture into a loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Remove, pour off excess fat. Mix brown sugar, ketchup, and 2 Tablespoons mustard in bowl and spoon over ham loaf. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes more.

