Hello!

With fall just around the corner, it’s time to think soup!

Nothing better than on a chilly day a warm pot of soup to take the chill off a cool day.

Not to mention it’s economical. With the high prices of food these days, we must find ways to stretch that food budget as far as we can. Did I mention easy?

I make a big pot of soup, like vegetable, chili, or even chicken noodle and I can take it to work for lunch most of the week. It saves me time because I just put some soup in a container and I don’t have to think about what I’m going to cook for lunch the next day. It’s all ready for me.

I’ve never liked a runny soup; I like the thick hearty ones with lots of flavor. This week’s recipe kind of fits a lot of my requirements.

Crockpot Taco Soup

1 lb ground beef, cooked and drained (I use the 96% lean)

1 can corn

1 can Great Northern beans (white)

1 can black beans

1 can red beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 Hidden valley Ranch packet

1 Taco seasoning packet

2 cups water

Tortilla Chips

Sour cream

Shredded cheese

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in crockpot except tortilla chips, shredded cheese and sour cream.

To not drain any of the cans. Stir and cover with lid. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Serve in soup bowls topped with cheese and sour cream.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg