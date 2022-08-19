An alternative recipe for apple butter

Hello!

Last week, I posted a recipe about Apple Butter, my version.

This week is another version for those of you who like a little different taste of it. I have made this also, and yes, it’s very good.

This recipe came from my sister-in-law who grew up around her grandfather’s apple orchards, and I’m sure it was handed down from at least a couple of generations.

She didn’t can this, she just put it in freezer containers and froze it. I prefer mine canned. It can tend to get a little watery when it’s in the freezer, but that doesn’t change the taste, it’s just not as thick.

I processed it in pint jars for about 15 minutes in a boiling water bath, just like I did for last week’s version of Apple Butter.

Apple Butter # 2

20 lbs. of apples. (10 lbs. of Macintosh and 10 lbs. of Melrose is recommended)

8 cups of sweet apple cider

3 large sticks of cinnamon

4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon of anise seed (I put the seed in cheesecloth)

Directions:

Pare, core and quarter the apples, add the sweet cider and cook until soft and run thru food process or food mill until it’s the consistency of applesauce. Don’t drain the applesauce make sure you keep the cider; this will be a bit runny.

Put the apple sauce in a roasting pan or oven proof pan, ad the remaining ingredients at this point.

Put the oven proof pan in the oven and bake at 320 degrees until the sauce mixture is reduced about half. This will take a couple of hours. Stir mixture often.

When it reaches the consistency you want, (keep in mind it will thicken a little when it cools) remove from oven and take out your cinnamon sticks and the cheese cloth of Anise seeds and throw them away.

Freeze it or you can process it in a boiling water bath.

As always, Mom said, “It sure will taste good when the snow flies.”

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg