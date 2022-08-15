Bill, Sandy Sowash celebrate 50th anniversary

Bill and Sandy Sowash, of Washington Court House, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 19.

They were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1972 at the United Methodist Church in Crestline, Ohio with the Reverend Lyle Hinkle officiating.

They are the parents of two children, Gina (Heidi) Smith of Washington Court House and Jared (Amanda) Sowash of Crestline, Ohio. They also have four grandchildren, Avalyn and Ainslee Sowash and Taye and Tylan Smith.

Instead of a celebration party, the Sowashes are planning a trip to Hawaii at a later date.

Bill and Sandy Sowash https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_image0-3-.jpeg Bill and Sandy Sowash Courtesy photo