Hello!

Well, I believe apple season is upon us.

Those little crisp sweet, delicious orbs that offer so much goodness, flavor, and aroma. Yum!

Apple pie is one of my favorite pies, and let’s not forget to mention apple crisp, and oh my goodness how about that apple butter?

That brings us to the recipe of the week, Apple Butter. It’s so good on biscuits, rolls, and my favorite is toast. There’s nothing like a hot cup of coffee and warm toast with butter topped with apple butter. Yes, I have also just ate it straight out of the jar with just a spoon.

Some folks likes to create apple butter with a mixture of different apples like Jonathon, Macintosh, Melrose or early harvest apples. I like mine made with just golden delicious apples. The mild, sweet flavor is my favorite apple.

I don’t like a lot of spices in my apple butter, so when I make it, I just add cinnamon and I don’t put in the cloves like this recipe calls for.

I remember every year my husband’s grand dad would get out a big black kettle and cook down his apple butter over an open fire outside, he said it had to be constantly stirred and we each took turns doing just that. It was an all- day process, and it was so wonderful. We always took home some to enjoy.

This recipe is my version of apple butter that I like.

First to get the apple sauce, you must peel, core and quarter the apples. Put them on in a pan with just a little water and cook them until they become soft over a low heat.

I then put them thru a food mill, or you can just run them thru a food processor until you have an apple sauce like consistency. Then follow the recipe.

Slow Cooker Apple Butter

8 cups apple sauce (see above how to get this from the apples)

4 cups sugar

3-4 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

Combine ingredients and pour into a slow-cooker and cook uncovered on highest temperature for 6-7 hours or until it reaches the consistency you are wanting. If it starts to pop before it gets to the consistency you want, put the lid on it partially so the steam can still escape.

It does become a little thicker as it cools.

This can be frozen or canned. I typically put it in jars and just can it in a boiling water bath, process pints for 15 minutes.

If you do, can it, make sure to let it set for 12 to 24 hours before moving it to store.

As Mom always said “OH, it’s going to taste so good when the snow flies.”

Enjoy!

