Peas are one of my favorite vegetables. Fresh ones right off the vine are the best. I can eat those like potato chips.

When I ran across this recipe and saw the peas in it, I knew it would be a favorite of mine for years to come, and what a perfect summertime dish, cool, refreshing and so full of flavor.

It’s a low-calorie dish that pairs with so many different dishes. I love it with a roast or even with a pasta dish, and it’s great with a steak and mashed potatoes.

Frozen pea salad

1 bag of frozen peas (thawed)

1 medium size head of cauliflower cut into small florets.

1- 8 oz bag of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 package of Good Seasons zesty Italian salad dressing mix.

¼ cup water

¼ cup white vinegar

Miracle whip

1. Wisk together vinegar, Italian seasoning mix, water until well blended.

2. Mix together peas, cheese. Cauliflower

3. Pour dressing mix over cauliflower and peas and stir well.

4. Add a layer of miracle whip to the top and let set overnight.

5. Stir this well when you are ready to serve it.

I have even added some matchstick carrots to add a little festive color. You can also add oil in the place of the water in the dressing mix. Just depends on your taste.

