Fayette Garden Club celebrates 100 years

The Fayette Garden Club celebrated 100 years as on organization on May 18 at the Judy Chapel in the Washington Court House Cemetery.

Garden Club President Pat Parsons gave a speech entitled “Now and Then” about the early club’s activities and the present day activities. Some interesting programs for the 60 some members in the 1930s and 1940s were: teaching children how to grow Victory Gardens, many plantings of trees and flowers at the courthouse and the post office, and the special programs for the many trees planted on Arbor Days. Most of the members back then had vegetable gardens that were taken care of by their help!

Julia Hidy told the guests about how the current members helped raise funds to renovate the beautiful cemetery fountain and the purchase of the cemetery gates. The club continues to help make the city and county a more beautiful place.

Several Region 6 OAGC officers were present for the celebration as was the Washington C.H. council president, Dale Lynch, who presented us with a proclamation from the council honoring the club for all the good things we have done throughout the years. Another honored guest was Joe Denen, the city manager.

The garden club ladies all were helped to make lovely corsages to wear for the celebration by Robin Beekman. They wore them proudly during the picture taking and the cake and punch served to the guests and members.

Alice Craig played songs about plants and gardening that would have been popular at the time of the garden club’s first years. A prize was given for the member who correctly guessed the most songs.

The Fayette County Garden Club would like to have more members who enjoy gardening and flowers. We meet the second Friday of most months. Please call Pat Parsons for more details.

The 100th anniversary cake for the Fayette Garden Club. The Fayette Garden Club recently celebrated 100 years as an organization. Here, Garden Club members pose in front of Judy Chapel with lovely corsages from Robin Beekman.