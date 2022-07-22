The time of year for fresh vegetables

Hello!

I love all the fresh vegetables I have been getting out of my garden. They tend to require a lot of my attention, with the picking and cleaning and canning.

So, I try to find quick and easy recipes for this time of year that incorporates all those fresh vegetables.

Nothing tastes better than a fresh just picked tomato from the garden, full of flavor and nutrients, not to mention the topic of this week’s recipe.

It’s Taco tomatoes! It’s quick and versatile. You can change it up by adding guacamole to the top, serve it on a bed of lettuce or just put some on top. You can add the sour cream, or if you’re not a fan, just omit it. Any way you choose to serve these tasty little tomatoes, it’s going to be a flavorful, nutritional dish, that is actually requested to be made again and again.

Taco Tomatoes

1 lb of ground beef (I use 96% lean)

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (1-oz.) packet taco seasoning

4 large, ripe beefsteak tomatoes

½ C. shredded Mexican cheese blend

½ cup. Shredded iceberg lettuce

¼ c. sour cream

Directions:

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, until no longer pink, about 8 minutes.

2. Cut the top off the tomatoes and remove the insides.

3. Divide the taco meat among tomatoes, then top each with cheese, lettuce, and sour cream before serving.

Enjoy!

