Childhood memories of delicious Mush

Hello!
I remember waking up in the morning when I was just a kid to the wonderful smells of Mom in the kitchen making breakfast. I would hurry down the stairs to find out what that smell was.
My favorite was pancakes. I loved those warm soft fluffy ones and poured the blueberry syrup over them topped with lots of butter.
Running a close second to that pancake breakfast was Mush. She would cook bacon and leave the grease in the pan to cook the Mush in. I thought that was just the best stuff!
She taught me how to make this many years ago, and yes, I still make it today.
Its ends up with a crispy outside and a warm soft inside sort of like a pancake, and of course I poured blueberry syrup over it and topped it with butter.
I don’t make this often nowadays, but I do occasionally, just like Mom used to and it just takes me back to being a little kid setting at the table waiting for that warm mush.
This is something I make the night before and put it in the refrigerator, so it has plenty of time to cool and get all firm for slicing. I usually pour it in a loaf pan after it’s cooked.
Mush
4 cups water
1 cup yellow corn meal
1 teaspoon salt
Directions
Bring water to a boil
Add salt and cornmeal SLOWLY
Cook until thick (it will absorb all the water)
Pour immediately into a loaf pan and let cool. Set in refrigerator until morning
and slice it into about ½ inch slices and fry until golden color and a little crispy.
Serve hot and drizzle with syrup and top with butter .
Enjoy!