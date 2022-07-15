Childhood memories of delicious Mush

Hello!

I remember waking up in the morning when I was just a kid to the wonderful smells of Mom in the kitchen making breakfast. I would hurry down the stairs to find out what that smell was.

My favorite was pancakes. I loved those warm soft fluffy ones and poured the blueberry syrup over them topped with lots of butter.

Running a close second to that pancake breakfast was Mush. She would cook bacon and leave the grease in the pan to cook the Mush in. I thought that was just the best stuff!

She taught me how to make this many years ago, and yes, I still make it today.

Its ends up with a crispy outside and a warm soft inside sort of like a pancake, and of course I poured blueberry syrup over it and topped it with butter.

I don’t make this often nowadays, but I do occasionally, just like Mom used to and it just takes me back to being a little kid setting at the table waiting for that warm mush.

This is something I make the night before and put it in the refrigerator, so it has plenty of time to cool and get all firm for slicing. I usually pour it in a loaf pan after it’s cooked.

Mush

4 cups water

1 cup yellow corn meal

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

Bring water to a boil

Add salt and cornmeal SLOWLY

Cook until thick (it will absorb all the water)

Pour immediately into a loaf pan and let cool. Set in refrigerator until morning

and slice it into about ½ inch slices and fry until golden color and a little crispy.

Serve hot and drizzle with syrup and top with butter .

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg