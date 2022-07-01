Hello!

I typically don’t do a lot of baking in the summer with all the fresh melons and fruits that are available, but then again, there is ice cream. You just have to have ice cream in the summertime.

Ice cream is wonderful, but we need to put it on top of something. What’s better than brownies?

They don’t take long to make, they are easy, quick, and so good. You can top it with icing, ice cream, or just leave them naked. I know people who put them in a bowl and just dump milk on them.

However you like them, they are always a welcomed dessert for home, get-togethers or gifts.

This week’s recipe is one of my favorite brownies. It turns out perfect with its rich sweetness and chewy texture. I don’t use icing on top of this, just some ice cream.

Heavenly Brownies

2 sticks of unsalted butter

8 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate (I used chocolate chips)

4 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Line a 9×13 inch baking pan with parchment paper, making sure the parchment paper slightly overhangs the sides of the pan. Grease the parchment paper with butter or nonstick cooking spray. I used nonstick parchment paper.

Place the butter in a medium microwave safe bowl and melt until bubbly. Add the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate is melted.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add the salt, sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla whisking until smooth and no lumps remain.

Slowly whisk in the chocolate butter mixture. Add the flour and whisk until the batter is uniform.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, spreading it evenly

Bake until the top form a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm, for about 45 minutes.

Cool Completely in the pan. Lift by the parchment paper and cut into squares.

ENJOY!

