Hot weather means it’s time for ice cream

Hello!

I’m loving this hot weather! I know a lot of folks don’t. But this is my favorite time of the year, hot temps, and high humidity. It feels like I just come alive in this weather.

When temperatures climb, I’m thinking of sitting on the front porch and eating ice cream. Yum!

I have some very fond memories of this very old recipe. On the warm summer days, especially after Sunday dinner or on the 4th of July, and Labor Day, my brothers, Jim and Tom and their families would come to Mom’s house, I would drag out the old “hand cranked, ice cream freezer.”

I would mix up the heavenly mixture and we would take turns hand cranking until this ice cream was just right, then it was dished out and you heard nothing but silence….it is wonderful, and we were all just busy enjoying our hard work. I’m not sure if it was the ice cream itself, or it was just the family enjoying being together, but it sure was a special time and very fond memories.

I know there are electric ice cream makers and even ones that attach to your mixer, but hand cranking that ice cream that sat in a tube of ice and salt was just a labor of love, and it just seemed to make that dish of ice cream more special.

ICE CREAM

4 eggs

2 ½ cups sugar

5 cups milk

4 cups heavy cream

4 ½ teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

1 Quart of your favorite fruit

Directions

Beat eggs very well, gradually add sugar. Continue to beat mixture until very stiff.

Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Pour into an ice cream freezer.

Follow the freezers directions on the ice cream.

Enjoy!

