Alpha Delta Chapter of DKG concludes program year

The Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma concluded its program year with the April and May meetings.

During the April meeting, Terry Hopkins, residential director, and Amanda Gerber, deputy director of the Ranch of Opportunity, presented a program showing the difference the Ranch makes in a young girl’s life. The Ranch of Opportunity provides a healthful, peaceful, and spacious environment for up to 30 young girls ages 13 to 18 who receive residential treatment due to abuse or neglect.

Chapter members donated over $550, which included MasterCard and Visa gift cards and monetary donations for the young women turning 18 and aging out of the program who will not be returning to family. This donation will help them as they transition into adult life with what they may need to set up a home. According to both Terry and Amanda, these young women will continue to receive support for a time period during this transition.

Speakers for our May meeting were teachers who have received grants for their classrooms from our chapter over the last three years that ranged from $200 to $250. Each of the grant recipients told how they spent their grant to enhance their teaching and reinforce the learning of their students. These teachers used their grants in varying ways, buying books to read to younger students, buying books for older students to read themselves, buying special carpets for their classroom that encouraged seating arrangements that enhanced the learning of young children, or buying a variety of materials for the classroom.

Speakers included teachers MyKalley Carter, Kirsten Lynch, Mandy Pelfrey, Sarah Williams from Washington Court House City Schools and Amy Strietenberger from Miami Trace Local School District. Other recipients, Bridgette Hood, Alex Elliott, Kaity Vickers, Kami Olsson, and Amber Grigsby, were unable to attend.

The Alpha Delta Chapter also installed its newly-elected officers who will serve for the next two years beginning this July 1. The new officers are co-presidents Peggy Lester and Nancy Mowery, first vice president Anne Quinn, second vice president Beth Gerber, recording secretary Patty Ondrus, and corresponding secretary Amy Vernon.

Delta Kappa Gamma Of Ohio State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma is an organization of women educators, both practicing and retired, that promotes and supports women, children, and young adults with education and opportunities.

