A versatile, quick and easy recipe

Hello!

This week’s recipe is an oldie. I found it many years ago on the back of a Bisquick box that had several recipes on it. I thought I would give it a shot, it seemed like it would be good. It was a hit!

Versatile, quick, and easy. I have made this many times for my family and I don’t have leftovers. If you have a larger family, you could double the recipe.

It calls for ground beef or bulk Italian sausage, I have also used turkey breakfast sausage, it cuts down on the calories, less fat and the taste is still wonderful. I have tried the ground Italian sausage, but didn’t care for it, it seemed too greasy, and the flavor was strong.

I liked to serve this with Cole slaw or just a side salad.

Quick Italian Bake

1 lb. ground beef or ground Italian sausage

1 cup chopped tomato

¾ cup frozen peas

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup Bisquick original baking mix

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9-inch pie plate. Cook ground beef until brown, drain. Stir in tomato, peas, and Italian seasoning; Spread in plate.

Stir baking mix, milk, and eggs with fork until blended. Pour into plate.

Bake 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 2 to 3 minutes longer or until melted. Serve with pizza sauce if desired.

Enjoy!

