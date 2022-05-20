A summertime tradition

Hello! When the weather gets warm, I think of ice cream. YUM.

One of my favorite things to do in the summertime is to go get a Banana Split. I don’t do it often, but occasionally I just want one.

I love how all the flavors mix so well together. It reminds me of the summertime and how the ice cream truck would slowly go through the neighborhood, and we would chase after it to get that cool ice cream. Me and my cousins would enjoy that sweet treat together, making memories.

Then we would get back to the business of riding our bikes through town, just out and about.

Sometimes I just don’t have the time to take that drive downtown to get that wonderful banana split, so I try to keep most of the ingredients on hand to make this dessert. It’s not exactly like the ice cream version, but it does seem to come close.

It’s quick, easy, and delicious. Enjoy this on a hot summer day…

Banana Split Fluff Salad

-1 (3.4 ounce) box instant banana pudding

-1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple (do not drain)

-1 (8 ounce) container Cool Whip

-1 cup mini marshmallows

-1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts plus two Tablespoons for garnish

-1/2 cup mini chocolate Chips

-2 ripe bananas, sliced

-1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, halved

Instructions

Stir together the pudding mix and pineapple until dissolved and thickened. Fold in the Cool Whip.

Next, gently stir in the marshmallows, nuts, chocolate chips, bananas and cherries.

Refrigerate at least one hour to chill. Makes about eight cups salad. Enjoy!

