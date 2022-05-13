A versatile recipe packed with flavor

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a new find for me.

Its on the sweet side and it has so much incredible flavor and loaded in good things for you.

I’m thinking this is very versatile because it can be served over rice or in a tortilla. My personal favorite was to put it over a bed of lettuce and eat it as a salad topping. It doesn’t need any dressing because the flavor is so good.

I also liked some sour cream on top.

If you wish you can add shredded cheese, or sliced avocado. It’s so packed with flavor, you won’t need to add much.

Pineapple Chicken Fajitas

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

3 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons garlic powder

¾ teaspoon salt

1 ½ lbs. chicken tenderloins, halved lengthwise (I cut them in strips)

1 large, sweet onion sliced in strips

1 large sweet red pepper, cut in ½ inch strips

1 large green pepper, cut into ½ inch strips

2 cans (8oz each) unsweetened pineapple tidbits, drained (reserve juice)

2 tablespoons honey

Directions

Cook chicken in Coconut oil and juice from the cans of pineapple until the chicken is done. I found it cooks better/faster with putting a lid on. Add the remaining ingredients. Cook a bit longer until the peppers and onions are done. Serve hot.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg