A recipe for pasta lovers

Hello! This week’s recipe is a little different. It’s for pasta lovers. My husband is one of those people.

It’s no secret, I’m more of a meat and potato person, not much of a fan of pasta. With that said, I do make pasta dishes. Usually, they are budget friendly and make a ton.

He does like this recipe, and it’s versatile. You can add cooked chicken or hamburger or even steak to it to make it a complete meal, or it can just be a side dish.

It calls for cottage cheese; however, you can use ricotta cheese. I think the cottage cheese gives it a grainy feel. It doesn’t change the flavor, and both are good. It also depends on your budget — ricotta can be more expensive.

I have also made this and instead of pouring the sauce over noodles, I use it in Spinach artichoke dip.

Mock Pasta Alfredo

-1, 1/2 cups cottage cheese

-1/2 cup milk

-2 cloves garlic or 3 teaspoons powdered garlic

-2 Tablespoons flour

-1 Tablespoon lemon juice

-1 teaspoon dry basil

-1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

-1/2 teaspoon pepper

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-8 oz corkscrew noodles (cooked) or any kind, you can even use spaghetti noodles.

-1-2 chopped tomatoes (Roma seems to work best with this)

Directions

In a food processor, process cottage cheese, milk and garlic until smooth. Then add flour, lemon juice, basil, mustard salt and pepper, and blend in processor.

Pour in a sauce pan and cook until thickened. Stirring constantly. Do not boil. Serve over noodles and top with chopped tomatoes.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop.jpg