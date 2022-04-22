Crock-pot meatballs in sweet, savory sauce

Hello! This week’s recipe is an oldie.
I tasted this one at a family reunion many years ago and thought it was the best meatball dish I have ever tasted! Who can resist soft flavorful meatballs with a sweet savory sauce? Not me…
With the “cookout” season upon us, this is a great dish for just that, as well as reunions and any family get together’s that calls for you to take along a dish.
You will want to take along some copies of this recipe, because you are sure to be asked for it.
When I make this for home, I cut this recipe in half, because it makes a lot for home. I like to pair it with mashed potatoes and a salad. It seems to compliment this dish so well.
Crock-pot Meatballs
-4, 1/2 to 5 lbs. hamburger (I use 96% lean)
-1, 1/2 packages of crackers (I run these through my food processor or you can just run a rolling pin over them)
-1/2 cup finely chopped onions
-2 eggs
-1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
Mix above thoroughly. Roll meatballs approximately in 3/4 inch diameter, I use a small ice cream scoop, so they are all the same size. Place them on a sprayed baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes. Put meatballs in crock-pot.
Sauce
-48 ounces of catsup (I use Heinz)
-1 cup sugar
-2 cups brown sugar
-Mix sauce ingredients and pour over meatballs. Cook until sauce is glassy in appearance (minimum of 2 hours). I usually set it on a medium heat. Enjoy!