Crock-pot meatballs in sweet, savory sauce

Hello! This week’s recipe is an oldie.

I tasted this one at a family reunion many years ago and thought it was the best meatball dish I have ever tasted! Who can resist soft flavorful meatballs with a sweet savory sauce? Not me…

With the “cookout” season upon us, this is a great dish for just that, as well as reunions and any family get together’s that calls for you to take along a dish.

You will want to take along some copies of this recipe, because you are sure to be asked for it.

When I make this for home, I cut this recipe in half, because it makes a lot for home. I like to pair it with mashed potatoes and a salad. It seems to compliment this dish so well.

Crock-pot Meatballs

-4, 1/2 to 5 lbs. hamburger (I use 96% lean)

-1, 1/2 packages of crackers (I run these through my food processor or you can just run a rolling pin over them)

-1/2 cup finely chopped onions

-2 eggs

-1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

Mix above thoroughly. Roll meatballs approximately in 3/4 inch diameter, I use a small ice cream scoop, so they are all the same size. Place them on a sprayed baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes. Put meatballs in crock-pot.

Sauce

-48 ounces of catsup (I use Heinz)

-1 cup sugar

-2 cups brown sugar

-Mix sauce ingredients and pour over meatballs. Cook until sauce is glassy in appearance (minimum of 2 hours). I usually set it on a medium heat. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg