LaRue opens 2022 season for Genealogical Society

Well-known local historian Paul LaRue opened the 2022 season for the Fayette County Genealogical Society at its March meeting with his presentation of “Ohio Emancipation Commemoration.”

Paul talked about three dates celebrated for the emancipation of slavery in Ohio.

Before the Civil War, Aug. 1 was a celebrated emancipation day in Ohio. It commemorated the freeing of slaves in the West Indies on Aug. 1, 1834. Aug. 1 was celebrated for emancipation during this time in southern Ohio in places such as Urbana and Washington Court House.

When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, slave holders were given 100 days to comply. Sept. 22 marked the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the deadline of Dec. 31, 1862, the date President Lincoln gave before the Emancipation came into effect Jan. 1, 1863.

Sept. 22 became a day of celebration for emancipation following the Civil War in many Ohio towns, including Washington Court House, Rendville, and Gallipolis. Gallipolis, Ohio has celebrated Sept. 22 for emancipation continuously since 1863.

The most common date celebrated now throughout Ohio and the United States for emancipation is June 19, commonly known as Juneteenth. This date commemorates the day when the last of the slaves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Paul’s presentation detailed other very interesting and important facts concerning these three prominent days of emancipation commemoration.

Paul is a retired Washington Court House City Schools social studies teacher and belongs to history organizations — including the Ohio World War I Centennial Committee and the National World War I Centennial Committee. He is the recipient of several history awards and is a member of the Ohio State Board of Education.

The next meeting of the Society will be held on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs room of the Fayette County Economic Building at 101 E. East Street, Washington Court House. Please enter the building on the parking lot side.

Society member Peggy Lester will present “How We Railroaded Our Entry Ancestors.” Peggy and husband Dick took a railroad trip to research and document their original American ancestors, and this presentation is the story of their adventure, and how they found the history of those ancestors. Peggy is a retired school librarian from Washington Court House City Schools and Dick is a retired teacher from the Miami Trace Local Schools.

For information concerning this meeting, Society membership, membership in any of our Lineage Societies, or research, please contact Cathy Massie White (Lineage Chair) at 740-333-7227 or [email protected], Sue Gilmore (President) at 614-864-9609 or [email protected] , or Peggy Lester (Research Chair) at 740-495-5720 or [email protected]

